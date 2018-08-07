Children, Youth film fest's publishes its regulations

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The regulations of Jelvegah-e Omid (Manifestation of Hope) section of the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth has been published.

According to the information center of the festival, this section aims to support the national cinema and to map out a new context for the activities of private and public organizations and institutions, IRNA reports.

Considering the effectiveness of cinema and its role in creating culture for Iranian society, the section would play a key role in creating a variety of thematic issues in the cinema of children and youth.

The regulations of ' Manifestation of Hope' section, which is held with the participation of governmental and nongovernmental organizations, is as follows:

1- Public and private organizations can review the works which have been accepted in the competition section of Iranian cinema of the festival and also have the right to hand out prize to the selected films according to the priorities of the organization.

2- The board of jury of each organization consists of three cultural and artistic experts. One of the juries will be selected among directors, actors, producers, professors and cinema critics or one of the main technical professions in arts and sciences of cinema, and the rest will be selected from the experts of the related organization.

3- After the organizations submit their requests, the conditions for participating in the festival will be announced. After the agreement is being reached a copy of the compact disc containing the organization's logo, photograph and resume of jury board will be submitted to the management of this section.

4- The minimum participation rate for each organization is 70 million rials, which they will have one and two choices.

5- The program for reviewing the competition section of festival will be regulated by the secretariat of the festival and the juries of each organization are required to submit schedules for watching and judging the films.

6- At the award ceremony of the 'Manifestation of Hope,' which will be organized individually and with the presence of the officials, heads of organizations and institutions, the jurors' representative or the highest official of the organization will receive the award and the statements of the jury board will be announced only through the public relations of the festival.

7- The deadline for requesting and completing the application form is August 30, 2018, and this date will not be extended.

8- If the number of organizations do not reach the limit, this section may be removed and the awards would be delivered to the festival's secretariat.

For further information, please refer to the festival site at www.icff.ir.

The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.