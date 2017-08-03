  • kz
    Chile says at Expo Astana that 70 pct of its energy to be renewable in 2050

    13:26, 03 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Chilean Energy Undersecretary Jimena Jara said during the Chile Day celebrations at Expo 2017 in Astana that her country planned to generate 70 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2050, EFE reports.

    "This reality has brought us to set the goal that 70 percent of our power mix will be based on renewable energy by the year 2050," Jara said in an address in the Kazakh capital.

      

