Chilean Foreign Ministry delegation to visit Nur-Sultan
The parties discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Chileancooperation and prospects for its further expansion, including the organizationof the next inter-ministerial political consultations in September inNur-Sultan, as well as strengthening the institution of honorary consuls.
The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chilewere established on August 19, 1993.
Over the years of cooperation, Kazakhstan and Chilehave established a trustful political dialogue and are steadily developingtrade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. Likewise, multilateralcooperation is growing, including within the framework of the OECD, PacificAlliance and the EAEU. In particular, for the active implementation of the OECDstandards in economy, Kazakhstan is actively studying the experience of Chilein interacting with the Organization.
Thanks to the support of the Pacific Alliance memberstates, including Chile that has been presiding in the trade bloc since July ofthis year, Kazakhstan was granted the status of an observer country to thissub-regional trade organization, which indicates the commitment of the partiesto the development of mutually beneficial partnership both at the national andregional levels, including within the EAEU.
As is known, Chile became the first Latin Americancountry which signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding with the EAEU in 2015.