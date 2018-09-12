Chilly weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains will continue to douse Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A mix of rain and snow, patches of fog, bleak wind, and cold snap are all forecast for parts of the country.



Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Karaganda regions will observe patches of fog.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.



Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.



Mercury may drop to +1, 5°C in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions at night.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.