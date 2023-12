BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Police have arrested 12 suspects involved in massive blasts in Tianjin which killed 139 and devastated the port area, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

The 12 people include chairman of Tianjin International Ruihai Logistics Co. Ltd. Yu Xuewei, vice-chairman Dong Shexuan, and its three deputy general managers, according to the police. Source: Xinhua