China&#39;s Jiangsu Province to invest USD 600 mln in Khorgos-Eastern Gates FEZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Chairman Askar Mamin and Governor of Jiangsu Province of China signed a Framework Agreement on strategic cooperation in joint development of projects of Khorgos-Eastern Gates FEZ in Kazakhstan and SCO international logistics zone in Lianyungang city of China.

The framework agreement aims at further development of infrastructure at Khorgos-Eastern Gates FEZ and creation of favorable conditions between the countries and regions as well as unlocking their transport and transit potentials. In addition, the document provides for further joint cooperation in international railways logistics sector, the press service of KTZ says. As per the document, Chinese side will invest 600 mln US dollars in development of logistics and establishment of Khorgos-Eastern Gates FEZ. Both Kazakhstan and China possess huge potential and opportunities for further enhancement of mutually beneficial partnership in transport and logistics services sector. Further strengthening of strategic partnership will help bring Kazakh-Chinese transport and logistics ties to a brand new level, a press release reads