China&#39;s Xi Jinping to visit Iran, ink economic, energy documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon make a trip to Iran.

Iranian news website Entekhab (entekhab.ir) quoted Zarif as saying that the Chinese president's visit will take place in the next few months.

"Currently, the both countries' officials are conducting preparations for the visit to take place," Zarif added.

He also said the two countries are to sign several documents on economy and energy during the visit.

"A meeting of the two countries' presidents will discuss issues such as the realization of the 'Silk Way' project, the development of relations in cargo transportations, especially enhancing the cooperation on railways and ports, and the development of ties on science and technologies," Zarif further said, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.