China&#39;s Yiwu wants to import Kazakh flour and milk

BEIJING-YIWU. KAZINFORM Consul General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Zhoshikhan Kyraubayev met with Sheng Qiuping, Mayor of Yiwu city located in Zhejiang province of China.

"China remains the largest foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan to date. Its share in Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover exceeds 20%. In turn, Kazakhstan is China's major partner in Central Asia and in CIS after Russia. Our countries collaborate actively in trade, energy, infrastructure construction, transport and agriculture sectors," Zh. Kyraubayev said at the meeting.

The Kazakh Consul briefed about Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol new economic policy, investment climate improvement measures (investment and tax legislation etc.) and high investment attractiveness factors (political stability, rich natural reserves, location, membership in Eurasian Economic Union etc.).

In turn, Mayor of Yiwu Sheng Qiuping called Kazakh businessmen specializing in agriculture and food stuff manufacture (flour and dairy) to import its products to Yiwu. Alongside, he reminded of opening of Yiwu -Astana-Madrid railroad by which Chinese goods are delivered across the world. Chinese official expressed readiness to invest in Kazakhstan economy and open the branches of large companies in Kazakh cities under the One Belt, One Road program.

Sheng Qiuping accepted Zh. Kyraubayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan in the first half of 2016 and provide an exhibition pavilion in Yiwu for the showcase of Kazakhstani goods and food products.

As reported earlier, Yiwu has the biggest wholesale market Futian, business development centre for many entrepreneurs of the world. Approximately 10 mln people visit it annually. The area of the city is 30 square kilometers. Its population is 2 mln people. 75,000 shops covering the area of 5 mln square meter are functioning here.

In 2014, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Yiwu made 45 mln U.S. dollars. The export of goods to Central Asian countries is planned to be increased up to 30 bln U.S. dollars in 2015-2016.