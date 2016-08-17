China Academy of Space Technology to attend EXPo-2017 (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On Monday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev visited space town of Beijing and HQ of China Academy of Space Technology. The Diplomat had negotiations with Secretary of the Party Committee - Senior Vice President of the Academy Zhao Xiaojin.

Sh.Nuryshev surveyed the Academy and its Assembly-Testing Complex with the latest achievements of China in development of Earth remote sensing satellites, navigation and meteorological satellites as well as communication satellites.



"The Republic of Kazakhstan is a our friendly neighbor and strategic partner. We hope for development of bilateral cooperation under the One Belt, One Road initiative and for promotion of interaction in space industry and certain areas of cooperation," said Zhao Xiaojin.



Nuryshev noted also high level of all-round strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.



"Our countries enjoy close relations in political, economic and humanitarian issues. Special attention is given to the development of scientific-technical cooperation and interaction in high technologies sector," he highlighted.



The Kazakh Diplomat emphasized China's success in development of artificial satellites, manned space travels and in implementation of manned cosmonautics program.



Following the talks, the sides agreed on participation of CAST in the upcoming EXPO-2017 exhibition and on demonstration of the newest developments in alternative solar energy, training of Kazakhstani specialists and personnel in aerospace education facilities of China and organization of training programs in Chinese space companies.



