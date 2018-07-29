China, Azerbaijan win on opening day of 2018 Tank Biathlon at International Army Games

ALABINO. KAZINFORM The teams of China and Azerbaijan came first on the opening day of the 2018 Tank Biathlon at the International Army Games on Saturday.

The Chinese crew won the first race on Type 96 tanks, with Kazakhstan coming second. Due to mistakes, the team of Kuwait was assigned penalty laps and so they lost to Uganda who became third, TASS reports.

The teams of India, Azerbaijan, South Africa and Zimbabwe compete in the second race. Azerbaijan's crew won followed by India. Zimbabwe came third and South African tank crew was fourth.

The team of Russia will face the crews of Iran and Serbia on Sunday, July 29.

All crews, except China, perform on Russian T-72BZ tanks.

The 2018 Tank Biathlon contest is due to be held between July 28 and August 11 as part of the 4th International Army Games which opened in Patriot Park near Moscow on Saturday. The contests will bring together 189 teams from 32 countries.