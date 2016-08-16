China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone, Suzhou industrial park ink cooperation agreement

MINSK. KAZINFORM The China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone and the Suzhou industrial park have signed a cooperation agreement, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

The agreement was signed in conclusion of the second session of the Belarusian-Chinese commission on trade and economic cooperation as well as the eighth session of the working group on China-Belarus industrial park affairs in Nanjing, China on 16 August. During the meeting the sides also discussed a large number of matters concerning trade and economic interaction, including cooperation in the industrial sector, agriculture, investments, science and education. Prospective steps to advance Belarusian-Chinese cooperation in various areas were agreed. During the sessions the Belarusian side was represented by Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Nikolai Snopkov, Economy Minister Vladimir Zinovsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Valentin Rybakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China Kirill Rudy as well as representatives of relevant ministries. The Chinese delegation was led by Deputy Commerce Minister Zhong Shan and Deputy Chairman of the State Property Management Committee under the State Council of the People's Republic of China Huang Danhua.