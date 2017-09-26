China blocks WhatsApp

ASTANA. KAZINFORM China has blocked WhatsApp, security experts confirmed today to The New York Times.

Over the past few months, the messenger experienced brief disruptions, with users unable to use video chats or send photos. Now, even text messages are completely blocked, according to Nadim Kobeissi, an applied cryptographer at Symbolic Software, a Paris-based research firm that also monitors digital censorship in China.

China's move is a blow to WhatsApp owner Facebook, which has been banned in the country since 2009. With the blocking of WhatsApp, Facebook's only remaining stake in China is the Colorful Balloons app that it stealthily released last month.





Source: The Verge .