China briefs diplomats from 12 countries on situation in XUAR

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A joint delegation of representatives of diplomatic missions from 12 countries accredited in China (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand) visited the cities of Urumqi, Kashgar and Hotan of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China from 28 to 30 December 2018, at the invitation of the People's Government of XUAR of China, KABAR Agency informs citing the Kyrgyz MFA.

During the trip, the organizers familiarized foreign diplomats with the socio-economic development of the region, and also demonstrated cultural attractions, educational institutions, mosques, markets and other objects.

Within the framework of visiting vocational education and training centers, representatives of embassies held joint conversations with students of the above institutions and got acquainted with the conditions of their stay.