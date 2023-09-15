China–Central Asia Human Rights Development Forum – 2023 held in Beijing

More than 100 experts and representatives of youth organizations gathered in Beijing on Wednesday, September 13, for the China-Central Asia Forum, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor, Secretary General of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay noted that within the human dimension, the CICA member states actively cooperate on a wide range of humanitarian issues, including respect for human rights, in strengthening the rule of law, civil society, in promoting the dialogue between civilizations, cultures and religions of Asia.

Kairat Sarybay reminded that in 2024, Astana is going to host a meeting of leaders of the CICA volunteer movements under the auspices of the Youth Council in 2024.

Welcoming the participants, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming said that in the past several years, human rights issue has been repeatedly raised in the SCO declarations and the commitment to respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms has been highlighted in them. Relevant efforts of the SCO member states are reflected in the mechanisms of the SCO’s cooperation at the level of different organizations.

Wang Guoqing, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Chinese Foundation for the Development of Human Rights, urged to strengthen international cooperation in the field of public benefits and deepen the humanitarian exchanges.

Du Zhanyuan, Head of the PRC Department for the Publication and Distribution of Literature in Foreign Languages, stressed the importance of adhering to the right for development in the context of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals till 2030.

Youth Initiative for the Development of Human Rights «China – Central Asia» was unveiled during the Forum.