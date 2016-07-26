China confirms participation in II World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The People's Republic of China has officially confirmed participation of its athletes in the Second World Nomad Games 2016, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

Earlier athletes from 18 countries: Argentina, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Brazil, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Russia, Slovakia, USA, Turkmenistan and Ecuador have already expressed the intention to participate in the Second World Nomad Games.

The Secretariat received a letter of the General Directorate of Sports of China.

"We were pleased to learn that the World Nomad Games will be held in your beautiful country from 3 to 8 September. The delegation of 59 people will be sent to take part in competitions in 8 kinds of sports," the letter reads, Kabar reported.

A performance in two ethnic sports – Chinese and Mongolian wrestling – is planned to be held too.