China: Coronavirus death toll hits 2,444

BEIJING.KAZINFORM - China’s National Health Commission announced Sunday the death toll of the novel coronavirus hit 2,444 with thousands of patients facing serious health conditions.

According to the commission’s statement, 97 people lost their lives due to the virus, now officially called COVID-19, and about 650 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

So far, more than 76,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in China with almost 11,000 facing serious health conditions.

Notably, about 23,000 people have been discharged from hospitals once virus symptoms were no longer observed following a successful treatment process.

In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the virus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

Source: Anadolu Agency