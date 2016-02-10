China detects 1st imported case of Zika virus

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has confirmed an imported case of Zika virus, the country's first, the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) announced late Tuesday.

The patient, a 34-year-old male from Ganxian county of Jiangxi province, is now recovering with normal body temperature and fading rash, Xinhua reports.

He had traveled to Venezuela and showed symptoms of fever, headache and dizziness on Jan. 28, before returning to his hometown on Feb. 5 via Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

He has been quarantined and treated in a hospital in Ganxian since Feb. 6.

The NHFPC said that according to evaluation by public health officials and experts, the risk of further spreading of the virus due to this imported case is extremely low due to low temperature.

Symptoms of Zika virus, which spreads to people through mosquito bites, include fever, joint pain, rash, conjunctivitis, headache, muscle pain and eye pain.