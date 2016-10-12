China developing railway corridor in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - China is developing a railway corridor to Iran through Turkmenistan, the ‘Neutral Turkmenistan' newspaper reported Oct. 11.

The total length of the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route is around 10,000 kilometers and travel time is around two weeks, which is, on average, two times faster than by sea, trend.az reports.



According to the report, such an opportunity appeared due to commissioning of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway in 2014.



Turkmenistan intends to create a geo-economic area by linking Central Asia, the Caspian, Black and Baltic sea regions, the Middle East, South and South-East Asia.



Source: Trend