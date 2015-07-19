China discovers &#39;dragon&#39; dinosaur

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Around 125 million years ago, a mule-sized dinosaur with a long tail and short, resplendently-feathered wings roamed a corner of what is now northeastern China.

Researchers revealed the discovery of Zhenyuanlong suni, a close relative of its far more famous cousin -- the velociraptor, after publishing a photo of a remarkably preserved fossil. The relic shows the complete skeleton of the animal, as well as its skull displayed in profile. Clearly visible around the creature's short arms are a pattern of long feathers, which also appear to have decorated the dinosaur's tail, CNN reports. "The cool thing here is that it is a dinosaur that looks a lot like a bird," says Stephen Brusatte, a Scotland-based paleontologist who is one of the co-authors of the report. The discovery has left scientists with a question. "This is the first time that we have wings found on a dinosaur this big with short arms. There's no way it could fly," Brusatte explains, in a phone interview with CNN. "That raises a big mystery. Why did dinosaurs evolve wings?"