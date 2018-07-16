  • kz
    China, EU agree to promote multilateralism, support free trade

    19:52, 16 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China and the European Union (EU) on Monday agreed to jointly work to safeguard the rules-based international order, promote multilateralism, and support free trade, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua.

    The agreement was reached during the 20th China-EU leaders' meeting, which was co-chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, European Council President Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

    China and the EU, as two major forces and economies of the world, have the joint responsibility to safeguard the rules-based international order, advocate multilateralism, support free trade, and promote world peace, stability, and development in the current international situation, a press release from the meeting said.

     

