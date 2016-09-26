China-Eurasia Expo closes, 18 bln USD contracts signed

URUMQI. KAZINFORM - A total of 18 billion U. S. dollars worth of contracts were signed during the fifth China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During the expo, held from September 20 to 25, contracts were signed covering areas such as science, agriculture, mineral resources, energy, manufacturing and finance. A total of 16 corporate finance cooperation projects were signed.

Delegates from 57 countries and regions and six international organizations attended the expo, along with 3,500 professional purchasers. A total of 2,192 companies, including 418 overseas firms, took part in the expo.



The previous expo saw 6 billion U.S. dollars worth of foreign trade contracts signed with Chinese companies.



Li Jingyuan, head of the expo's secretariat, said the expo further strengthened Xinjiang's overseas cooperation, and played an increasingly important role in promoting the Silk Road Economic Belt construction, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.