China-Eurasia Expo expected to strengthen ties of friendship between Belarus, China

URUMQI. KAZINFORM - The 5th China-Eurasia Expo will certainly contribute to the strengthening of the ties of friendship between China and Belarus and raise the level of bilateral cooperation in the development of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Deputy Chairman of the People's Government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said at the opening ceremony of the national pavilion of Belarus at the expo in Urumqi.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Nikolai Snopkov, Ambassador of Belarus to China Kirill Rudy, and Chinese Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen. Nikolai Snopkov said that it is a great honor for Belarus to take part in the China-Eurasia Expo as the guest of honor. On behalf of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, he expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the wonderful opportunity to set up a national pavilion of Belarus at the expo.

Nikolai Snopkov noted that the pavilion showcases products of a number of companies that are already popular in Europe and other regions of the world. The China-Eurasia Expo gives Chinese partners an opportunity to learn about Belarus' sci-tech achievements and industrial potential.



For his part, Chinese Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said that partaking in this year's edition of the China-Eurasia Expo are representatives of enterprises from different regions of Belarus involved in power engineering, agriculture, mechanical engineering, electronics, and other industries. Chinese partners are eager to get acquainted with them to discuss ways to intensify trade and investment cooperation.

This year, Belarus is the guest of honor at the China-Eurasia Expo. The national pavilion features stands of more than 40 leading Belarusian organizations and enterprises representing key sectors of economy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.