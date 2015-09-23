China-Europe-China container transportations through Kazakhstan rose threefold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company headed by its President Askar Mamin took part in the II International Logistics Forum "China - Silk Road" in Lianyungang September 21-22.

The event brought together the representatives of more than 200 logistics and shipping companies from China, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, European and other countries. The head of the KTZ delivered a report on development of Kazakhstan's transit potential. In his speech, A. Mamin told about "Nurly Zhol" new economic policy in synergy with China's "One Belt, One Way" program. In Jan-Aug 2015, the number of container transportations en China-Europe-China route had risen from 105 (in 2014) up to 291, he said. Mamin noted also high dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese International Logistics Company of Lianyungang. The company has handled 150 thousand containers over 14 months of its functioning. KZT plans to raise this indicator up to 500 thousand by 2020. During his trip Askar Mamin had also bilateral meetings with Governor of Jiangsu province Li Xueyong and Mayor of Lianyungang Zhao Xiaojiang. The parties discussed the activities on fulfillment of the agreement on investing 600 mln U.S. dollars in development of industrial and logistics zone "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" SEZ signed on August 31, 2015 during the Kazakh President's official visit to China. Besides, the parties discussed draft technical feasibility study of a logistics park of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in a new area of Lianyungang sea port.