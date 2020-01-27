China extends Spring Festival holiday to contain coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China announced Monday that the Lunar New Year holiday will be extended to Feb. 2 as a measure to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The General Office of the State Council said in an announcement that the measure is taken to effectively reduce mass gatherings, block the spread of the epidemic, and to better safeguard the safety and health of the Chinese people, Xinhua reports.

The holiday started on Jan. 24 and was originally to end on Jan. 30.

Universities, primary and middle schools and kindergartens across the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice.

Employees unable to take leave due to epidemic prevention and control can take deferred holidays in accordance with the labor Law. Their wages and remuneration for the untaken leave should be paid in accordance with relevant policies.