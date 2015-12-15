China granted over $27B in credits to SCO member states in past 10 years: Li Keqiang

ZHENGZHOU. KAZINFORM - China has granted over $27 billion in credits and financial support programs to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states over the past decade, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang said at the 14th session of the SCO Heads of Government Council in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

"Over the past 10 years the SCO interbank association has provided financial support and played an important role in improvement of infrastructure, expansion of investment and creation of workplaces in the region. To date China has granted $27.1 billion in credits to the SCO member countries and has established the China-Eurasia economic cooperation fund," Li Keqiang noted at the session. He also reminded that China is about to join the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). "The Chinese side is committed to support the SCO member states in terms of investment and financing through that platform as well," he stressed. It bears to remind that Kazakhstan's delegation at the 14th session of the SCO Heads of Government Council is led by Prime Minister Karim Massimov. Observer states - Afghanistan, India, Iran, Belarus, Mongolia and Pakistan - were invited to attend the session in Zhengzhou along with SCO member states - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.