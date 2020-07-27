China has 410,000 5G base stations by June

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China built 257,000 new 5G base stations in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Xinhua reports.

The total number of the stations had reached 410,000 by the end of June, MIIT data showed.

Shipments of 5G phones reached 86.23 million units in China, with 5G package users hitting 66 million by the end of June, said Wen Ku, an official with the MIIT.

The value-added output of information transmission, software and information technology services rose 14.5 percent year on year, 1.3 percentage points faster than the first quarter.

To give full play to the commercialization of 5G, more policies should be implemented to boost the vitality of the market, Wen said, adding that international cooperation in 5G technology, industry and application should be strengthened.