China has more billionaires than U.S.: Hurun Report

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's Hurun Report said the country has currently 568 billionaires surpassing the United States' 535, owning the largest population of billionaires in the world.

The Hurun Report, a monthly magazine best known for its "China Rich List", a ranking of the wealthiest individuals in China. The "godfather" of the list is Rupert Hoogewerf, a qualified chartered accountant.

According to Hurun, the number of China's billionaires first beat the U.S. in August, and grew by a total of 90 last year, Xinhua reports.

Wang Jianlin, chairman of the Dalian Wanda Group won the richest man in China again with 26 billion U.S. dollars.

The main source of wealth for China's billionaires is real estate, producing 117 billionaires, while manufacturing created 94 of their billionaires and technology made 68, the report said.