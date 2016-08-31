China hosts 34th world congress of art history in Sept.

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The 34th World Congress of Art History will be held in Beijing from Sept.16 to 20.

The congress has accepted around 1,000 papers and nearly 300 art historians from 43 countries and regions, will deliver speeches at the event, said organizers.

Sponsored by the International Committee of the History of Art, China Central Academy of Fine Arts and Peking University, the congress will promote China's art and culture, said Fan Di'an, president of the China Central Academy of Fine Arts at a press conference Tuesday.

The international congress will also help China learn from overseas developments in museums, exhibition and arts promotion as well as heritage protection, he added.

The theme of the congress is "Terms."

Art and cultural historians from various disciplines and fields will discuss ways of seeing, describing, analyzing and classifying art works.

The important global cultural event, held every four years, has run for more than 140 years.