China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan share Russia&#39;s approaches to security - Russia FM

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ideas in the security sphere advanced by China, India, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are similar to Russia's, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

"Efficient answer to the challenges and threats in the region can be found in open inclusive multilateral mechanisms of security, in common 'rules of the game,'" he said.

In his words, they should be based on the principles of equality and indivisibility of security, respect to norms of international law, peace settlement of disputes, non-use of force or a threat of force, denial of any actions aiming at overthrowing legitimate governments.

"These Russian approaches are shared by the majority of responsible participants in international communication," Lavrov noted. "Similar ideas are advanced by China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan. Other countries also have their ideas."

"It is necessary to ensure their synergy so that the regional architecture of security could really reckon with the interests of all countries and be adequate to the present-day realities," the Russian top diplomat said. "We call on all to join this work that has already started within the East Asia Summit."

Source: TASS