China intends to import agricultural products from Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - China is interested to import of agricultural and food products from Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The remarks were made by the representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce at a meeting in Beijing with a delegation of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry headed by Vice Minister Gulmira Isaeva.



During the meeting, the parties agreed to cooperate in a number of areas, including the organization of import orders from Kazakhstan to China with the support of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, organization of the second forum of interregional cooperation in Kazakhstan this spring, as well as promotion of Kazakh agricultural products to the Chinese market through electronic trading platforms.



In addition, the parties agreed to implement a pilot project to create a veterinary and phytosanitary laboratory and an electronic trading platform at the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation, as well as a project to create a joint veterinary laboratory in the East Kazakhstan region.



Earlier this month, the former Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek said that it is planned to provide Kazakh exporters with a simplified access to the markets of China by inviting inspection commissions from the country to visit the exporters' enterprises.



He noted that 500 billion tenge was allocated in Kazakhstan to strengthen measures to support exporters in 2019-2021, including 470 billion tenge for financial measures and 30 billion tenge for non-financial measures.