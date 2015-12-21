China invites Syrian authorities, opposition for talks

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing will invite the representatives of Syrian authorities and the opposition to arrive in China for talks on resolving the crisis in Syria, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hong Lei has said.

The invitation was announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who took part in the third ministerial meeting on Syria of the UN Security Council in New York.

"He announced that China will invite the representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition to visit China for assisting the political process on settling the crisis in Syria," the diplomat said.

"We will provide the respective information in due time," he said, adding the talks are expected to take place "in the nearest future."

Kazinform refers to TASS.