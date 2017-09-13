China-Kazakhstan regional cooperation forum held in Nanning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first China-Kazakhstan Regional Cooperation Forum is underway in Nanning, according to eng.caexpo.org .

The forum is a significant event for deepening bilateral cooperation, implementing China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative. It was organized within the framework of the China-ASEAN Expo. In attendance at the forum are 300 delegates, including Chinese and Kazakh government officials, representatives of enterprises and financial institutions.

During the forum, the sides discussed agriculture, logistics and transport, processing and production, digital economy, and tourism.

The organizers noted that experts from China and representatives of Kazakh ministries had paid a visit to the city of Nanning this July.