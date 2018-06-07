China-Kazakhstan relations should serve as win-win coop example: Kazakh President

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - While in Beijing President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held negotiations with Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.

"Once again, I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the Prime Minister of the State Council. This is gratifying and provides us with the opportunity to continue our work in the future. Under your leadership, the Chinese Government will successfully implement the tasks set at the 19th CPC National Congress and the session of the National People's Congress. China faces monumental tasks, and we, as a friendly neighbor and a good friend, will strongly support and help in your undertakings," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State underlined that the political and economic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China is now rising to a new level.

"Our relations should serve as an example of mutually advantageous and effective cooperation," the President said.

Li Keqiang thanked the President of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in the success of his current visit to China.

"This time your visit and your participation in the SCO Summit in Qingdao will undoubtedly bring China-Kazakhstan relations to ever greater heights," said Li Keqiang.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.