    China, Kazakhstan to have friendly football match Jun 7

    08:40, 13 May 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Football Federation announced on its website about holding a friendly match against Kazakhstan's national team.

    According to Sports.kz, the match is scheduled for 7 June.
    Earlier, Kazakhstani team said it will play in one more match (vs. Kyrgyzstan) as part of a qualification tournament of the 2018 World Championship.
    On September 4, the Kazakh team will hold an official match vs. Poland.
    Armenia, Denmark, Montenegro and Romania will play in Group E too.

