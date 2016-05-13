China, Kazakhstan to have friendly football match Jun 7
08:40, 13 May 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Football Federation announced on its website about holding a friendly match against Kazakhstan's national team.
According to Sports.kz, the match is scheduled for 7 June.
Earlier, Kazakhstani team said it will play in one more match (vs. Kyrgyzstan) as part of a qualification tournament of the 2018 World Championship.
On September 4, the Kazakh team will hold an official match vs. Poland.
Armenia, Denmark, Montenegro and Romania will play in Group E too.