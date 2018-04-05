China launches three-month press tour for SCO journos

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China has launched a three-month press tour for journalists from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The unprecedented event was organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, the Beijing Foreign Studies University and the SCO Press Center at the International Press Center of China.

During the press tour, 12 journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus will get acquainted with the country's culture and traditions, learn about its regions and meet with scientists, journalists, and politicians of the PRC.



"This year marks the 40th anniversary of the implementation of the policy of reform and opening up in China. This is a good chance for foreign journalists to study the experience and see the achievements of reforms in our country, and also personally communicate with the friendly Chinese people," Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Li Minggan said at the opening ceremony of the press tour.



According to him, the participanting journalists will have a chance learn about the five-thousand-year culture of China, as well as the latest achievements of the PRC, such as high-speed railways, electronic payment, and Internet sales systems, etc.

It should be noted that in June 2018, Chinese Qingdao will host the 18th summit of the heads of SCO member states, which will be the first its meeting in the new format of the Eurasian G8 after India and Pakistan were accepted as full-fledged members in 2017.