China leads in nuclear power construction

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China is taking a leading role in nuclear power construction, People's Daily reported on Saturday, China Daily reports.

With 54 nuclear power units under construction in 17 countries and regions in 2018, 11 are in China, making the country the world leader in construction of nuclear power units for years, China National Nuclear Corporation Chairman Yu Jianfeng said at the China Nuclear Energy Sustainable Development Forum.



The focus of global nuclear power development is shifting from traditional nuclear powers to emerging economies, Yu said.



As a major country promoting the third generation of nuclear development, about 10 third-generation nuclear power units have been put into operation or are under construction in China, accounting for one-third of the world's total.



In the fourth generation of nuclear power development, China's high-temperature gas-cooled reactor demonstration project has entered into the final stage of installation and debugging, and it is expected to be built and put into construction in the first half of next year, Yu said.



In addition to those under construction, China has put eight nuclear power units into operation since 2018, according to the report.