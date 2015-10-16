China offers fresh aid for Syrian refugees

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese government is to offer 100 million yuan (15.8 million U.S. dollars) in assistance for the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a Friday statement that the aid will be provided to Syria and those neighboring countries affected by the influx of refugees, including Jordan and Lebanon. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Wang Chao said Tuesday that China has provided a total of 375 million yuan in humanitarian aid to the Middle East and will continue to provide any necessary assistance as the situation changes. Source: Xinhua