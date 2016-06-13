China on blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's meteorological authority on Monday issued a blue alert for storms, forecasting heavy rain across most parts of the country in the coming two days.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by gales or hail, will hit the provinces of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong and Yunnan from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, with precipitation reaching 120 millimeters in some areas, the National Meteorological Center said on its website.

The center suggested people reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against possible floods and landslides, Xinhua reports.



China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.