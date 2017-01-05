China presented its EXPO 2017 pavilion

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has held today a press conference devoted to the participation of the PRC in EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev attended the event at the invitation of the Chinese side.



"Being the second largest economy in the world and the largest producer and consumer of energy, China views EXPO 2017 in Astana as a platform for all-round demonstration of advanced technologies and strategy of China in energy sector, exchange of experience with Kazakhstan and other countries as well as highlighting China's image as a responsible empire," Deputy Chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, National Commissioner of the Chinese EXPO 2017 pavilion and Representative of the Chinese Government Wang Jinzhen said.







The theme of the Chinese pavilion covering the area of 1,000 sq.m. will be "The Energy of Future, Green Silk Road" and will represent three thematic plots: past, present and future. The pavilion will include the following halls: a lobby, Energy Corridor, Wisdom and Practice of China, Energy Dream Theater, Global Mission and Cooperation, Exit and Guests Reception Hall. Interactive 3D technologies will be used in decoration of the halls, including artificial sun.



According to Wang Jinzhen, numerous events will be organized at the Chinese Pavilion during the exhibition, including Kazakhstan-China cooperation forums in energy and tourism sectors, an exhibition of the Terracotta Army and other cultural and business activities.







24 regions of China will hold thematic days during the Pavilion's workdays.



Wang Jinzhen reminded that the EXPO 2017 will take place in the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan-China diplomatic relations, the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan and in the period of active implementation of One Belt, One Road strategy.







The information partners of the Chinese Pavilion will be Xinhua Agency, People's Daily, China Daily and other mass media.



Tens of largest energy companies of China will showcase their achievements in alternative energy at the EXPO 2017.



In January 2017, China started decorating its pavilion and launched its official website www.expochina2017.org .



Recall that on August 24, 2015, China officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO 2017. On August 31, the countries signed a memorandum of cooperation in organization of the EXPO 2017.







On February 24, 2016 China became the first country which entered into EXPO 2017 participation contract with Kazakhstan.







On October 31, 2016 China and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on handover of the EXPO 2017 pavilion.



