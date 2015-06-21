  • kz
    China produces world&#39;s first electric passenger aircraft

    03:18, 21 June 2015
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has produced the first electric passenger aircraft which can be charged within two hours and can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour.

    The RX1E airplane has a 14.5 meter wingspan and a maximum payload of 230 kg. It can fly at an altitude of 3,000 meters. The charging of the plane takes around two hours and has a flight time of 45 minutes to one hour with a maximum speed of 160 km per hour.

    The Shenyang Aerospace University and Liaoning General Aviation Academy in the northeastern Liaoning Province designed the plane.

    Source: Sputnik International

