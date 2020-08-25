China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Bavi

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for Typhoon Bavi, which is expected to bring gales to south and southeast China, Xinhua News reports.

The typhoon, the eighth of the year, was observed at waters 1,220 km south of the border of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, with a maximum wind force of 40 m per second near its eye, the National Meteorological Center said.

The center expects the typhoon to head northward at a speed of 10 km per hour as it strengthens, and will move close to China's Shandong Peninsular Wednesday morning.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, gales are forecast to lash some coastal areas, including Fujian, Zhejiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu.

The center advises people and vessels in disaster-prone areas to take shelter from winds.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue