China's CCTV-13 airs Nursultan Nazarbayev's Lunar New Year greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One fo the main news channels of China, CCTV-13 aired Nursultan Nazarbayev's greetings to the people of China on the upcoming Lunar New Year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Thus, the President of Kazakhstan became one of the first foreign leaders to extend greetings to the people of China on the upcoming holiday. The message was also aired on the main Chinese TV channel - CCTV-1. And tomorrow, on Friday, on the first day of the Chinese New Year evening, CCTV and CGTN channels will broadcast a full interview of the Kazakh President," Kazakh political expertYerlan Karin said on Facebook.

According to him, this is one of the most large-scale outreach of Kazakhstan to the Chinese information space.