  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    China's CCTV-13 airs Nursultan Nazarbayev's Lunar New Year greetings

    11:24, 15 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One fo the main news channels of China, CCTV-13 aired Nursultan Nazarbayev's greetings to the people of China on the upcoming Lunar New Year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Thus, the President of Kazakhstan became one of the first foreign leaders to extend greetings to the people of China on the upcoming holiday. The message was also aired on the main Chinese TV channel - CCTV-1. And tomorrow, on Friday, on the first day of the Chinese New Year evening, CCTV and CGTN channels will broadcast a full interview of the Kazakh President," Kazakh political expertYerlan Karin said on Facebook.

    According to him, this is one of the most large-scale outreach of Kazakhstan to the Chinese information space.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Holidays Interesting facts and stories China President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!