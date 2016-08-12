China's Chen Xinyi becomes first swimmer to fail doping test at Rio Games

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi, who finished fourth in the women's 100-meter butterfly on Sunday has become the first competitor in the sport to test positive for a banned substance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, local media reported Friday.

Chen, 18, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic, on the August 7 test, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Chinese Swimming Association (CSA).

"The CSA has taken this matter seriously and demanded full cooperation from Chen in the investigation," the association said in the statement, quoted by Xinhua.

China's National Anti-Doping Agency provided no comment so far.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com