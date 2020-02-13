China’s Hubei province reports almost 15,000 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China's Hubei province has reported 14,840 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing the Health Committee of the province.

«As of 24:00 February 12, 2020, 14,840 new coronavirus cases, 242 deaths have been reported in Hubei province. 33,693 people remain in hospitals. 5,647 are in a critical condition,» a message from the Health Committee reads.

The surge in the number of patients is likely due to application of a new method of diagnosing the patients.

The aim of this measure is to let the patients receive a standardized treatment from coronavirus at the early stage.

As per the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hubei province exceeded 48,000, including 1,310 deaths. 3,441 people recovered from the illness.



