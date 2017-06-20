China's Jiangsu province week kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on June 20, the solemn opening ceremony of the Jiangsu Province Week has been held in the pavilion of China at Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazakhstan Investment Cooperation Agency reports.

The important event of the day was the Kazakh-Chinese Business Forum attended by business circles of Kazakhstan and Chinese Province of Jiangsu.

250 delegates participated in the forum. Among them were 80 participants representing the business and political elite of the province: Vice Governor of Jiangsu Chen Zhenning, heads of the biggest energy and agri-business enterprises, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui.



Kazakhstan was represented by General Director of the Kazakhstan Investment Cooperation Agency Aidyn Bayedilov, Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis Bakhtiyar Maken, as well as directors of Kazakhstan's biggest enterprises and Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The forum is a business platform for building effective work with Chinese companies. There, the participants learned about the strategies followed by the import and export leaders in Kazakh-Chinese trade, considered new technologies and established important cooperation channels.

In the pavilion of China, the organizers arranged "Energy of Products" presentation demonstrating the economic potential of Jiangsu Province.



Aidyn Bayedilov, General Director of the Kazakhstan Investment Cooperation Agency (KICA) and organizer of the forum noted that Jiangsu Province plays an important role in the Chinese economy. "After all, Jiangsu is the 2nd place in GDP terms among all 23 provinces of China. Therefore, our investment agency, actively supported by the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken' of Astana City, attaches great importance to the Week of Jiangsu at the EXPO-2017 amid development of trade and economic relations between the two countries."

Vice Governor of Jiangsu Chen Zhenning emphasized that the EXPO-2017 is a good platform to develop the ideas of the Chinese strategy "One Belt, One Road" and the Kazakhstani State Program "Nurly Zhol".



The Chinese ancient theatrical art performers appeared at the event. In addition, special exhibition "Jiangsu - Energy of Products" was presented. From now on, any of the Astana Expo 2017 visitors can go there to see it.