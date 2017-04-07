China's SANY Group invests in Kazakhstan's machinery sector

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met in Beijing with Vice President of SANY Group Corporation Duan Dawei for discussing the implementation of potential projects in the territory of Kazakhstan and investing in machine-building and transport-logistics sectors of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached after a meeting of SANY Group leadership with Kazakhstan's Investments and Development Minister Zhenis Kassymbek during his visit to the PRC on February 26-28.

Besides, the parties exchanged opinions regarding further development of interaction following SANY Group's visit to Kazakhstan during which the Chinese company had a number bilateral meetings with the representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development, KTZ Express, Kazakhstan Institute of Industry Development and Kazakhstan Engineering Union.

Duan Dawei expressed interest in implementation of a project of building special and construction equipment assembly complex in the territory of Kazakhstan. He stressed that in the context of Nurly Zhol new economic policy' implementation in Kazakhstan and its further integration with China's Silk Road Economic Belt, Kazakhstan has become an attractive market for investments.

The Kazakh Diplomat offered the Chinese side to actively join the expansion and creation of transport-logistics centres across Kazakhstan including Aktau Port and informed the guest about investment opportunities of our country, the preferences for foreign investments, investment climate and main provisions of the Programme of Industrialization and Investments between the governments of Kazakhstan and China.

With the consideration of the Chinese company's experience in renewable and alternative energy, in particular, wind and solar energy, Shakhrat Nuryshev invited SANY Group to partake in Astana EXPO.

SANY Group was established in 1989 and enters the world's top 5 producers of construction equipment after Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi and Volvo. The company employs more than 40,000 people and has production lines in Germany, the U.S., Brazil and India as well as 28 branches around the world, 106 distributors and 346 service centers.