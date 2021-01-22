China’s Tianjin identifies mutant strain in imported COVID-19 case

TIANJIN. KAZINFORM - Health authorities in north China's Tianjin Municipality have identified the novel coronavirus behind one of the city's recent imported COVID-19 cases as the mutant strain first found in Britain, Xinhua reports.

The patient, a Chinese national, arrived in Tianjin from France on Jan. 7. The patient had lived in Ghana before taking the flight, according to the Tianjin municipal center for disease control and prevention.

The center said Thursday that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed the finding and concluded it was the same mutant strain spreading in Britain.

The patient was put under centralized isolation upon arrival and was confirmed as a COVID-19 case on Jan. 9 after testing positive for the virus and showing symptoms of fever and cough.

The patient is receiving medical treatment in a designated hospital.

All passengers aboard the same flight with the person have been placed under 14-day isolated observation and have tested negative for COVID-19.