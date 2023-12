WUHAN. KAZINFORM - Wuhan to end its lockdown on April 8 with other parts of Hubei province lifting travel curbs on March 25, Kazinform has learnt from Chinadaily.com.

Chinese mainland reports 78 new infections of COVID-19 on March 23, with 74 being imported cases; 7 new deaths,all in Wuhan of Hubei. While WHO reported global confirmed cases reach 332,930; 14,510 deaths.