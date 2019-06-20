China's Xi arrives in Pyongyang, 1st trip as president to N. Korea

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang from Beijing by plane on Thursday, making his first trip to North Korea since he came to power in 2013, Chinese state media reported, amid the stalled denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Xi is the first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years, reflecting the improvement in bilateral ties since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first trip as supreme leader to China in March last year, Kyodo News reports.

At Pyongyang's airport, Xi was greeted by Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and the two leaders shook hands, Chinese media reported. Xi was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, and senior officials such as top diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Xi is expected to call on Kim at their planned talks to maintain dialogue with the United States toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to focus on building up the country's moribund economy.

Details also at