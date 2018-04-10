China's Xi Jinping announces plans to further 'open' China

BOAO. KAZINFORM China will stay committed to the principles of openness of the market economy and peaceful development, taking steps to further open up its economy, President of China Xi Jinping said addressing the Boao Forum for Asia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, only peaceful development and openness can lead to a universal victory. Xi Jinping said he is happy that his initiative to build a 'community of common destiny' received a wide support across the world, and was included in important UN documents.

In his speech, Chinese president called on the countries of world to treat each other with respect, as equals, adhere to the principles of peace, respect social systems and development paths chosen by others, promote multilateral trade, innovations, new forms and models of business, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different spheres.

According to him, the countries need to create partnerships, not alliances, abandon isolationism and Cold War mentality, and strengthen the international peace in accordance with the UN Charter.

He also stressed that the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics declared by the CPC in October 2017 poses new challenges for the country to further deepen reforms and modernize the economy, promote innovation, and increase openness to the world.





Speaking at the 'Asian Davos', Xi Jinping affirmed and expanded on proposals to increase imports, lower foreign-ownership limits on manufacturing and expand protection to intellectual property.

According to him, China will improve its investment environment through increasing transparency and the rule of law, expand protection to intellectual property.

Xi said China will take the initiative to expand imports this year and "work hard" to import products that are required by the population.

"China does not seek trade surplus. We have a genuine desire to increase imports and achieve greater balance of international payments under the current account," Xi said.





The Chinese leader invited representatives from all over the world to take part in the unprecedented event - the 1st China International Import Exhibition which will be held in Shanghai this November. He also noted the importance of the Belt and Road initiative to the development of globalization processes.

The 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) themed An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity is taking place from 8th to 11th April in Boao, Hainan province, China. The event is attended by over 2,000 representatives of political, business and scientific circles from all over the world.





General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov addressed the Media Leaders Summit for Asia that was held yesterday within the framework of the Boao Forum.



